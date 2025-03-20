A state-of-the-art facility to train the next generation of veterinary nurses was officially opened at Hartpury University by its Chancellor, actor Martin Clunes.
Opening the Veterinary Nursing and Technical Skills Centre last Friday (March 14) he said that, as Chancellor,: “I turn up and I get gobmacked every time I come here by the latest thing that's been added. and the incredible way they deliver the education.”
And the Doc Martin star quipped: “As a GP for over 18 years, I'm only too aware that the the glamour boys of this game are the doctors and the vets who come and apply and distribute to the medicine.
“But I think the most important thing is the care that you guys are going to deliver.”
Later he told The Forester: “You only get nice people here who want to make animals feel better – it’s a good test of people.
“It's fascinating talking to the first years and the fourth years – all the second years are on placement, with practices working as a vet nurse under tuition.
“The first years are just coming to the end of their first year and they were about to dive off their board into the placement.
“Then the fourth year they've come back, done their third or fourth years after placement, and they're ready to rock.
“In November, I'll be giving them their degrees,
“So it's really interesting to see, especially as my daughter’s sort of in the middle.
“She’s on second year placement at the moment, so I can see where she's been and where she's going.”
Martin, who runs a farm in Dorset, said he took up the offer of becoming chancellor because he thought he was a “good fit”.
He said: “It's an ambassadorial job as much as anything.
To do the graduation is so moving and so lovely. to see all their faces, full of excitement before they go to Weatherspoons.”
Martin was given a tour of the new centre and spoke at length to students.
The ground floor has two labs, a preparation room and study space.
The clinical skills centre on the first floor has animal simulators and training models with support from veterinary professionals and teachers.
The veterinary nursing course was first approved by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in 1993.
Since then it had evolved “to meet the needs of the profession, the animals and the people it serves,” said Deputy Vice Chancellor Rosie Scott-Wood.
She said: “This incredible facility represents significant step forward in our on-going dedication to excellence in veterinary nursing, and science education.
“Our veterinary nursing provision has been an important part of our provision of land-based eduction for decades.
“From first being approved by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons to deliver veterinary
nursing back in 1993 to establishing our BSc Hons in veterinary nursing science at degree level in 1999.
“More recently, we celebrated our first cohort of advanced veterinary nurses and equine veterinary nurses from our postgraduate degree programmes.
“Throughout we we at Hartpury, the staff, students, everyone, has continually evolved to meet the needs of the profession, the animals and the people it serves.
“With the launch of this state of the art facility, we reaffirm our commitment to providing the highest quality education ensuring that our students graduate with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed.
I would like to take this opportunity to extend extend my heartfelt thanks to those who have helped bring this vision to life.
A special thank you to the Office for Students to Garfield Weston Foundation, Neil Curwen, Burton's Medical Equipment, Barnwood, Vitruvius, as well as the team here at Hartpury.
“Without your invaluable support, belief, and in some cases generosity and commitment, it would not have been possible to make this amazing project a reality.
A particular mention must also go to the science laboratory team, and our veterinary nursing team.
“You play such a vital role in delivering our programmes. “Your expertise ensures that our students receive the best possible education, grounded in real world experience.
“This facility will further enhance their teaching providing a dedicated, flexible space where students can refine their lab skills and their clinical skills.
“We are already seeing growth in both veterinary nursing student numbers and wider science-based student numbers in both the college and the university as a result of this investment.
“It is through facilities such as this, where the multiple Hartpury communities can collide and benefit, that we will be able to continue to meet the skills needs of the region, the nation, and the industries that we serve.
“Ultimately, this new facility is more about more than just about education – it’s about making a difference.
“It's about preparing our students to provide the highest standards of care for animals, and ensuring the value of veterinary nurses in the industry continues to evolve and thrive.
Fourth year veterinary nursing student Isabelle Fox said she had enjoyed her time at Hartpury.
She said: “Everyone's been really helpful and we've learned a lot.
“They ensure that when we leave here we are ready to do the job on day one.”
Stuart Pearce, Joint Managing Director of Barnwood Construction said: “From the outset, the university’s goal has been to create an inspiring and high-quality learning environment that will serve as a catalyst for the personal and professional development of our veterinary nurses of the future. It’s fantastic to see this vision come to life and to have played our part in its delivery.”
Mark Price, Managing Director of Vitruvius Management Services said: “Vitruvius are proud to have supported our long-term clients, Hartpury University and Hartpury College, as project lead from inception through to final delivery of this fantastic new facility.”