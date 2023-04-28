It was a vintage vehicle spectacular as the Border Counties Show returned after a three year absence.
The show featured a large range of vintage vehicles from steam engines to classic cars, tractors to military vehicles, plus vintage caravans, fairground organs and a miniature railway.
With trade and craft stalls, models and collectables, a car boot sale, an animal section, children’s entertainment, a licensed bar and refreshments and an inflatable assault course, there was something for all ages.
Events included a Dog and Duck Display, a vintage auction, and a Novelty Dog Show, Novelty Dog Agility, wich was sponsored by Mobivet with proceeds going to Hope Rescue.
Saturday’s opening day saw one of the hottest days of the year so far and featured one of the highlights of the show, a collectible and vintage auction on the first day of the event.
The event raises money to support local charities and individuals who may have fallen on some hard times and need a little financial boost.
The club was formed in 1975 and has a membership of over 150 and is open to anyone who owns or is interested in vintage machinery and vehicles of all types. Meetings are held the first Friday of the month at the Old Court Hotel Whitchurch, with scheduled talks and outings throughout the year.