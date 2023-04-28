As the nation eagerly awaits the upcoming royal coronation, Ross-on-Wye is preparing to celebrate in style, with St Mary’s Church taking centre stage.
The historic church will serve as the heart of the community’s festivities on Sunday, May 7, ensuring a memorable experience for all.
Additionally, a special community service will be held at 11 am, attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mr Paul Deneen, who is well-known in the Ross community. Following the service, Mayor Cllr Ed O’Driscoll will invite everyone to raise their glasses in a toast to the King and Queen while enjoying refreshments.
Artistic flair will be showcased throughout the church, with artwork inspired by the coronation created by students from eight local primary schools on display.
Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, talented musicians Alf and Sid Reynolds, both students at John Kyrle High School, will perform in the church before the service begins.
Visitors to St Mary’s Church will have the unique opportunity to sign a card that will be hand-delivered to the King and Queen themselves. The card features a depiction of the Market House, commissioned from David Hughes, which is hoped to remind the King of his visit to Ross in November 2019.
The inside pages of the card, which will be available for signing until 5pm on Monday, May 8, showcase photographs of the town, its people, and the 2019 royal visit.
The exhibition, a testament to the town’s pride and enthusiasm for the coronation, will remain on display until May 17. For any queries, please contact Rachel Lewis at [email protected]
With St Mary’s Church at the heart of Ross’s coronation celebrations, the community can anticipate a day filled with joy, unity, and the best of British spirit.
Don’t miss out on this exceptional event that brings together the town’s residents in honour of their King and Queen.