A CHARITY which provides weekly local news to blind and sight impaired people in the Forest are facing difficulties getting the news out to their listeners over Christmas.
The team behind Forest Talk, which produces audio newspapers and magazines for local residents, are informing listeners that a combination of the festive season and industrial action by Royal Mail workers means there will be some delays in them receiving their December instalments.
The “talking” newspaper and magazine is sent out in plastic wallets containing memory sticks using the Royal Mail ‘Articles for the Blind’ Free post concession.
The delays mean some listeners haven’t received their wallets for two weeks, and the majority are receiving theirs much later than usual.
“This causes problems because the system relies on the regular sending out and receiving back of the wallets”, a spokesperson for the charity explained.
“At the moment the listeners have no idea when their wallets will arrive and similarly volunteers at Forest Talk are having to send out wallets almost daily as they are received back from the listeners.”
The team made a news and magazine recording on Saturday (December 17), the Christmas edition, but there is no way to predict when this will arrive with the listeners.
The New Year edition will be recorded and sent out on January 7.
They are reminding their regular listeners that the last 12 editions of Forest Talk are available for them to listen to online, at www.foresttalk.co.uk.
More information on how to receive Forest Talk every week can be found on the website, or by calling 07903 240 296.