THE Forest Council is urging voters to make sure they are registered and have photo ID ahead of the local elections in May.
From this year, residents need a valid form of photo ID to be able to vote in person at the polling station.
The council wants to make sure people are prepared for the change in advance of the deadline the order free voter ID from the government on April 25.
It is also advising people who have recently moved or are voting for the first time that they need to register via the government website by Monday, April 17.
Andrew Knott, Returning Officer for Forest of Dean District Council, said: “With elections taking place in the Forest of Dean District on Thursday 4 May 2023, registering to vote means that you can have your say on a whole range of issues that affect resident’s everyday lives and we don’t want people to miss out.
“It’s important that those who want to vote make sure they are registered and ensure they have an accepted form of photo ID for voting in person in a polling station.
“If anyone is unable to go to a polling station on Thursday 4 May they can apply to vote by post or even appoint a proxy - a person you trust to vote on your behalf.
“Remember before you can apply for a postal vote or appoint a proxy you must be registered to vote.
“It may seem early but applying now means you will be ready to vote in May and won’t risk missing the national deadlines.
“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form which is available at our offices or by calling us at 01594 812638. If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form please contact us at the number above.”
Accepted forms of photo ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.
People can use expired ID but should still be recognisable from the photo and the name should appear as it does on the electoral register.
People who struggle to obtain ID is urged to call the council on 01594 812638. Proxy voters will also be required to show their ID when voting on behalf of somebody else.