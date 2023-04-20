POLICE are urging vehicle owners in the Newent area to remain vigilant after a number of thefts and attempted break-ins were reported earlier this month.
The incidents occurred over the Easter weekend and included the theft of electronic devices and multiple cases of “door trying”.
On Manor Road in the town on Saturday, April 8 it was reported that an unknown man had attempted to open the doors of vehicles at multiple properties.
He was described as being of a slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing a black hooded jacket with a grey fur trim, black trousers, black gloves and white trainers.
Similar incidents were also reported on Lakeside on Thursday, April 6, with a Sat Nav and coins stolen during one of them, and Perry Close on Sunday, April 9 with a dashcam stolen.
Police have offered advice to residents on how to avoid being a victim of “opportunistic” thieves.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Thieves are often opportunistic, and we're reminding people to lock their vehicles and to have nothing of value or sentimental items left inside or in view.
“Your mobile phone, coins for the car park, sunglasses, packs of medication or other items that can earn quick cash are irresistible to the opportunist thief. Wallets, handbags, purses and credit cards should never be left in an unattended vehicle.
“Also having a vehicle's registration and insurance documents could let a thief pretend to be the owner. Which means they could sell it on quite easily. So, never leave any documents in the vehicle.”