“We were called to Market Place in Coleford at 2.30pm with a report that a man had been assaulted outside a pub sustaining serious injuries,” said a police spokesman.
“It was reported that a number of men exited several vehicles before attacking another man with metal poles and driving away in a convoy.
“The victim, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury. A scene guard has been put into place while police remain at the scene,” he said
Eye witnesses report a car pulling up and several occupants attacking a person on the pavement on the opposite side of the road to the Angel Hotel.
Officers are currently conducting enquiries in the area however they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or has CCTV/dashcam footage which they feel may be relevant.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 264 of 5 April: https://orlo.uk/VKx4j
Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their form: https://orlo.uk/DHp07