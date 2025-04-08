Obviously, many people choose to collect certain luxury brands such as Omega, Rolex, Longines, Patek Philippe and Vacherin Constantin whilst military watches are also always in high demand. Even everyday vintage mechanical watches from the 1960s can prove very popular if they have the right look. When watches are sold at auction there is no guarantee that they are working but even broken watches can command good prices as they are often bought by specialist dealers who repair and service the watch themselves. They can then sell it on for a profit with a guarantee that it is fully functional and an accurate time keeper.