LOCAL people in Lydney helped farmers to move a herd of cows early this morning (Friday August 9) as the herd wandered near the town’s railway line.
A group of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who were setting up for a shift by the trolley and cart at Lydney Train Station, said the station’s car park and the surrounding areas were full of cows, and there were worries they would get onto the tracks.
One woman from the Forest of Dean said: “It was at 6:30 this morning, me and my three friends came to the train station to do our shift for our religion and as we pulled up, the train station car park was full. I want to say 30 cows, maybe more.
“In the end they were going on the tracks and we had to block them in with our cars so they wouldn’t go on the line. The farmer came and said they were friendly - as the police pulled up he did his cow call and they all followed him down the road with the police following behind them down to visit Hips at Lydney harbour.
“We found out from the farmer they went down there as he came back up to see that he got them all. It was quite funny.”
Hips Harbourside the resident mentioned is a family run coffee shop and eatery in Lydney that sells specially sourced coffee, homemade cakes and doughnuts, along with the rest of their menu.
They are also a partner to the community group Lydney Hub, who work to create opportunities for young people and improve the infrastructure of the local community.