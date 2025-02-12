PARENTS and students have been assured by an academy trust chief that a “challenging situation of weapons” being brought into and hidden in the grounds at John Kyrle School in Ross-on-Wye last month was ‘well-handled by staff’.
Headteacher Julian Morgan previously emailed parents to alert them to the January 17 incident, saying: "Several offensive weapons had been brought onto our school site and hidden.
"Very swiftly staff were made aware of this and took appropriate action. This has included the involvement of the police. Although this incident was quickly resolved I want to reassure families."
And West Mercia Police confirmed afterwards: “We were called to John Kyrle at around 12.15pm on Friday, January 17, following a report that two students had brought weapons to school.
“The weapons were seized by police and the students involved have been interviewed. Enquiries are ongoing and safeguarding referrals have been made."
Peter Cooper, CEO and executive principal of the of the Heart of Mercia Multi Academy Trust which oversee the school has now sought to reassure parents and the wider school community, saying: "We clearly live in a challenging world where, unfortunately, uncomfortable and unfamiliar things happen.
"How we respond to these and ensure we keep everyone together and do our utmost to educate and diminish the likelihood of them happening again is the key test of our system and of us as communities and individuals.
"I think on all measures the staff; the pupils and the community of Ross have handled this in a commendable manner and should be congratulated.
"The school was recently recognised by Ofsted for fantastic education and this incident demonstrates clearly the high competence the leaders and staff have by dealing with a more than testing situation."