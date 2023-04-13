NEW signs welcoming road users to Kempley have appeared on five routes into the village, highlighting the link to the local wild daffodils.
The signs have been funded with grant aid support from Gloucestershire County Council, given last year through its Build Back Better Market Towns Fund to re-establish the Daffodil Weekend.
The new signs describe the village as “Heart of Daffodil Country”.
The Daffodil Weekend is aregular spring event attracting national attention but it was lost in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.
The new signs will also be placed at more of the parish’s boundaries. They will be added as soon as sites can be finalised.
Kempley Parish Council worked in partnership with the Daffodil Weekend Committee and the County Highways manager to come up with a design that was acceptable to all but included some unique Kempley branding.
Martin Brocklehurst, Chair of Kempley Parish Council said: “These modern new boundary signs replace the old and in some cases missing black and white village entry signs and are designed in agreement with highways regulations.”
The 2023 Kempley Daffodil weekend took place on the March, 18-19 and details of next year’s event can be found online at the Kempley Daffodil Weekend website www.daffs.org.uk.