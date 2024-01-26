One of the greatest wingers ever to play rugby union, Shane Williams MBE, will be on stage at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre tonight (Wednesday, January 31).
Shane is an icon of Welsh rugby playing 87 times for Wales and a four times for the Lions.
He is Wales’ record try scorer and fourth on the World all-time list.
He was voted World Player of the Year in 2008, and since retiring, Shane has built a great reputation as a pundit and businessman, as well as staying fit by completing many Iron Man challenges.
Shane has a wealth of stories and insights into a glittering career and it promises to be an evening to remember.
Audiences can get involved in the evening by asking Shane their burning questions in the second half of the show.
An Evening with Shane Williamsstarts at 7:30pm.
Tickets can be obtained from The Blake Theatre Box Office on 01600 719401 or online at theblaketheatre.org