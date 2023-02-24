A TALENTED team set out on the Yellow Brick Road as Chepstow School put on an exceptional production of The Wizard of Oz.
It was a particularly emotional journey for the show’s producer, the school’s curriculum leader for performance Rhidian Phillips, as the curtain came down on his 22-year association with Chepstow as he moves to a new role at Pencoed in South Wales.
Chepstow has developed an enviable reputation for production and this was no exception with a talented cast backed by a live orchestra made up of students and other local musicians, a jaw-dropping set and high-quality sound and lighting.
The cast was led by Seren Schartz as Dorothy with Tylah Wood as the Scarecrow, Molly Merrick as the Lion, Luca Hodkinson as the Tin Man, Helena Green as the Wicked Witch, Imogen Terry as the Wizard and Lucy Bradbury as Glinda.
The set – which featured the Emerald City with moving parts – was designed by Tim Smith and Emily Powell, the musical director was Shanta Miller and choreography was by Chloe Gorschkov.
The assistant producer was former student Luca Goddard who appeared in several productions when he was in school.
The backstage team was made up of staff and sixth formers and the students also took care of the make-up.
At the end of the second of two performances – which played to large audiences – an emotional Mr Phillips said: “I can’t believe it the last show but as always I couldn’t be more proud of the cast, the orchestra, the whole team. It’s always been a team effort.
“I’ve had the privilege of working on some amazing shows.”
He told the Review: “’I’ve been at Chepstow 22 years and to finish my time at with a school show has been something quite special, especially as so many of my best memories are the school shows.
“Over the years the music department and I have managed to stage some amazing shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Beauty and The Beast, West Side Story and We Will Rock You and this has only been possible due to the hard work of an amazing team of staff, exceptional pupils and dedicate external companies.
“I’ve worked with some brilliant music teachers including Simon Hendry, Dave Mitchell and now Shanta Miller but I’d also like to personally thank some amazing friends who have helped make the shows possible.
“Tim Smith who’s built some amazing sets for me over the years, Emily Powell who’s set decoration is phenomenal and Tim Lewis, Ellis Lee and Protech who’ve supported us with the most amazing sound and lighting designs.
“I will miss everyone greatly and I will miss the shows more than anything.
“Chepstow pupils and staff are brilliant and I look forward to returning in the future to watch some more amazing shows as a paying customer!”
Acting head Kelly Bowd said she “couldn’t be prouder of the students, teachers and staff who have worked so hard to make this happen.”
She said: “I want to thank our amazingly talented students who displayed an amazing amount of commitment, dedication.
I want to thank teachers and staff who supported the students – their expertise and passion for the performing arts has shone through and thanks to members of the wider community who played in our orchestra."