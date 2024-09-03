THE TEAM at CANDI have informed community members of various changes and upcoming opportunities for September.
Two major highlights include a confidence building workshop, which looks to help you overcome your confidence barriers, and a community health check event by NHS Gloucestershire - which offers free blood pressure checks.
The organisation also reminded residents of their available upstairs, central and learning spaces - which you can find at CANDI, Market Street, Cinderford. Drybrook Methodist Church Address: Hawthorns Road, Gl17 9BX.
The upstairs space can be used for family contact, one-to-one sessions, and group support. It offers a welcoming, and informal atmosphere, which can also be used to build fostering connections and support. It features cosy seating areas, craft supplies, and toys suitable for children of all ages.
The central space is equipped with kitchen facilities, great for gatherings that require catering and casual meetings. Their learning space can be used for courses and workshops, offering an environment for education and training.
Man Cave Mondays are on offer between 2.30pm and 4.30pm September 16 and September 30, providing an ideal space for men who are new to the area, those who want to make new connections and those who wish to overcome feelings of loneliness.
Women’s Space offers similar opportunities, which is every Wednesday throughout September between 10am and 1pm.
CANDI also offers mental health support Thursday, September 19, 10.30am to 11.30am. It’s a drop in session, so no booking is required.
Generally, booking is not necessary - however, for the confidence building workshop (Tues, Sep 3), it is advisable to contact [email protected]
For more information on any events, opportunities or available spaces, you can call 07749011788 or email [email protected]