RESIDENTS have recently debated in Forest of Dean community groups about what to do with empty blister packs, which often house medicines like paracetamol.
The Forest of Dean District Council does not recycle blister packs due to the composite materials. However, blister packs can be recycled in some Boots or Superdrug stores.
They separate the foil and plastic using a specialised machine. The foil is recycled conventionally, while the plastic is processed into things like window frames or piping.
The nearest Boots recycling point for foresters is Ross on Wye and Chepstow High Street. The nearest Superdrug recycling point is Cheltenham or Stroud.
The council says to use the black residual waste bin if residents cannot recycle blister packs at one of these points.