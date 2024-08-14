A SPLASH of vibrant colour has brought new life to Dockham Road in Cinderford, thanks to a stunning wildlife mural painted by local artists Tom and Laurie Cousins.
The mural not only celebrates the diverse wildlife of Cinderford Brook but also carries a significant environmental message as part of the Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust’s Love Your Cinderford Brook project.
The eye-catching artwork features a frog, an otter, and a kingfisher—animals native to the Cinderford Brook, which flows into the town through surface water drains.
This mural is a visual testament to the project’s dual goals: enhancing local biodiversity and promoting sustainable rainwater management.
The Love Your Cinderford Brook initiative, funded by the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water, and supported by Cinderford Town Council, aims to address flooding issues and support wildlife through innovative solutions.
The project has seen the installation of rain gardens and the removal of paving in key areas of the town, which help to absorb rainwater and reduce surface water runoff.
Rosie Kelsall, Engagement Manager at Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, shared her enthusiasm: “The rain gardens capture water from buildings like The Wesley and The Miners Welfare Hall, directing it into these gardens where it nourishes plants, slows the flow of rainwater, and mitigates flood risks. The mural complements this by visually representing the wildlife we’re working to protect.”
The new mural has been met with widespread acclaim from the Cinderford community. Local resident Jade Gore expressed her delight, stating: “I have driven past that grey wall for many years and never given it a second thought. Now, it brightens my day with its explosion of colour. The message ‘only rain down the drain’ is simple yet impactful, reminding us of the small actions we can take to support our local wildlife.”
Cinderford Town Council has also voiced its support, with Les Love commenting: “It has been a pleasure to work with Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust on this project. The mural not only enhances the appearance of Dockham Road but also communicates a crucial environmental message that resonates with both residents and visitors.”