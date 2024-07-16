The streets of Coleford town centre were packed last weekend with revellers enjoying the sounds of the Coleford Music Festival.
This year's event had a special feature on Sunday night – a big screen so people could also follow England's bid to win the Euros.
The two-day festival takes place every summer and offers the best in local music without charge – even the Forest Council's car parks were free.
The festival offered an eclectic line up from community choir and sea shanties to well-known local bands, music from young people and musicians with a national profile.
There were four stages – the main stage at the clock tower, a performance area nearby staged by The Music Works showcasing the talents of young musicians, indie bands in St John Street and roots music in Newland Street.
The festival opened with the Forest of Dean Wellness Choir which welcomes people no matter what their experience to enjoy coming together and singing.
On Saturday afternoon the main stage featured music by young people with The Kewpies and the GS Collective.
The Kewpies are a group of local teenagers whose influences range from the classic rock of Led Zeppelin to other influential, if lesser known bands.
Performing under the banner of The Music Works Presents, the GS Collective fused jazz, rap and R & B to create their own distinctive sound.
Other bands performing on Saturday on the main stage included local four-piece Lila, the Earl Band and Damaged Goods who are well-known on the Forest Circuit.
The Sunday highlight on the main stage was Dave Finnegan's Commitments featuring the man from the original classic film.
The other stages also featured a wide range of music including sea shanties from Ships and Giggles, young performers Ernie Emmanuel and Alex Ishmael and The Scowles.