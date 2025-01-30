POLICE and the family of an 88-year-old woman are appealing for help to find her after she went mssing from a farm near Raglan.
Tabby Harrison posted on the Abergavenny Voice Facebook page: "My husband's grandmother who has dementia has gone missing from near Penyclawdd.
"She lives in a farm very near to the old school, now nursery, and hasn't been seen for over 24 hours.
"Her name is Marjorie Heath. Likely wearing a blue coat and grey fluffy wellies. Police are involved.
"If anyone sees her or lives near the area please phone Llywellyn Harrison on 07969 669 189 or message myself."
Gwent Police also posted: "We’re appealing for information to find Marjorie Heath, 88, who is missing.
“Marjorie was last seen in an address in Llangovan, Monmouthshire at around midnight on Thursday 30 January.
"It is thought that she will be wearing a blue coat, a baseball cap, and grey wellies
"Marjorie is described as 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with short white hair. It is believed that she has a scar on her forehead.
"Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500031279.
"Marjorie is also urged to get in touch with us."