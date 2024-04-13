AN 'IMPATIENT' woman driver killed a pensioner in a New Year's Eve collision in a supermarket car park after driving with steamed-up windows, a court was told.
May Mustey, 45, of Whitehouse Farm, Maypole, ran over 75-year-old Gwendoline Owen's feet in her Toyota Yaris as she left the Monmouth Waitrose car park around 4.15pm on December 31, 2022.
The collision made the pedestrian fall backwards and crack her head on the ground, causing fatal injuries that she died from in hospital hours later, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Mustey admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for 18 months.
She was banned from driving for five years, and must do 200 hours unpaid work and pay prosecution costs of £1,200.
Prosecutor John Ryan said Mustey had been swimming at Monmouth Leisure Centre before going shopping, and drove off from the car park with a partly misted-up windscreen, even poking her head out of the window to look.
"She said she heard a thump or bump from the front of her car and saw the top half of a figure colliding with the front and falling away," he said.
"Mrs Mustey stated that the windows were not demisted, and she could only see out of the bottom of the windscreen...
"The car park was well lit. She chose to drive knowing she had limited visibility by giving insufficient time for her windows to be demisted...
"Mrs Mustey cut the corner near the supermarket entrance and drove harshly over an empty disabled parking space – an indicator of how little she could see."
One witness told police "it appeared the driver did not have a clue what she was doing".
Owen Williams, defending, said Mustey was "honest, caring, and genuine", a "devoted mother and wife", and had sent a "heartfelt and genuine letter of apology" to Mrs Owen’s family.
She had since lost her job as a teaching assistant and could lose her right to remain in the UK, he added.
Judge Paul Hobson told Mustey: "Mrs Owens was doing nothing wrong and was in no way to blame for what took place. It was your impatience that day that led to her death."