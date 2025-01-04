A woman who was reported missing from an address in Ellwood has been found dead
Gloucestershire Police issued an appeal to locate 67-year-old Michelle on Friday (January 3).
Her car was located in Bream and a woman was declared deceased, the police said today (Saturday) .
While formal identification has not yet taken place, Michelle's next of kin has been informed.
The circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Officers, assisted by members of the public and the National Police Air Service, were involved in a search during the evening.
Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal and for those who called in with information about possible sightings of the vehicle.