WOMEN of the Forest and Wye Valley are being invited to explore the “nocturnal wonders” of the woods during a night-time walk hosted by the RSPB.
The local RSPB team has organised the women-only event called ‘The Forest at Night’, which is a guided, after-dark walk at Nagshead Nature Reserve in Parkend on Saturday, July 1.
Led by Assistant Warden Emily Bennett, participants will be given the chance to look and listen out for a range of wildlife at dusk including nightjar, woodcock, owls, glow worms, wild boar and deer.
The team hosts walks throughout the year which are available to everyone, but have made this event women only - which includes transgender women, gender queer women, cisgender women, and non-binary people - as a chance to bring together local women of all experience levels who're interested in nature.
A description says the event “is put together for those women who wish to share their experiences with like-minded women”.
It adds the walk “is best done in complete darkness; however if you wish to carry a head torch that is possible.”
Booking for the event is essential, with prices ranging from £4.50 for child RSPB members to £10.50 for adult non-members.
It starts at 8.30pm on the night, and lasts until approximately 11pm.