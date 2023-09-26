WOODSIDE Primary School in Denehurst, Ruardean, Gloucestershire, continues to hold its ‘good’ status, according to an Ofsted inspection conducted on 18 July 2023.
The inspection report highlighted the school’s strong curriculum and commitment to safeguarding but pointed out areas for improvement, specifically in broadening opportunities for pupils’ personal and social development.
Staff and pupils at the school enjoy a respectful and positive relationship. Pupils feel safe and are keen to engage in learning. “Pupils talk to staff if they have a problem because they know they will get support,” the report noted.
Opportunities like educational visits and a variety of clubs, from construction to sports, are available, although the scope for wider personal development was found to be limited.
The school leaders, including Executive Headteacher Mel Davis, have set a well-structured curriculum that builds on pupils’ previous learning.
The curriculum is also underpinned by themes such as diversity and vocabulary. Teachers possess strong subject knowledge and provide clear explanations, aiding pupils in securing new skills and knowledge.
Pupils’ academic work reflects high standards, fulfilling the staff’s high expectations.
Despite the curriculum’s breadth, the report stated that pupils lack sufficient opportunities for personal and social growth.
“Pupils do not have sufficient opportunities that enhance their wider development. They do not develop their leadership skills, active citizenship and knowledge of other communities as well as they could,” the report suggested.
On the issue of safeguarding, the school has effective arrangements in place. Rigorous processes, including staff recruitment protocols, ensure pupil safety.
Staff are trained in various aspects of safeguarding and are alert to risks, which they report and follow up as needed.
Governance is another strong suit for Woodside Primary School. David Wildin, the Chair of the governing body, along with other governors, has a clear vision and monitors all aspects of the school’s performance.
The governing body also seeks external scrutiny to validate their processes.
Teachers are supported well with professional development opportunities, and there is a conscious effort from the leadership to consider staff workload. The school has 100 pupils on the roll and also runs a nursery class admitting two-year-olds. Before and after-school clubs are managed by the school itself.
The inspection was the first routine evaluation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and inspectors took the pandemic’s impact into account.
It is worth noting that this was also the first ungraded inspection since the school was judged to be good in March 2018.
