Work of selfless volunteers celebrated with awards
VOLUNTEERS who help their communities in many different ways were honoured for their selfless commitment.
Judges had the difficult tasks of short-listing from hundreds of nominations and then choosing the winners in the Forest Volunteer Awards.
There was also a public vote to find the People’s Champion – which this year went to Les Cockle who refurbishes and sells bike to raise funds for Great Oaks Hospice.at his home in Yorkley.
The awards are organised by the Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) and, for the first time, they were presented in a ceremony.
It was held at the AccXel Training Centre in Cinderford which equips people with the skills needed by the construction industry and hosted by BBC Radio Gloucestershire presenter.
Young volunteers were celebrated with Keira Stone Young Volunteer Under 16 for her work at disability group, Together We Can crowed under 16 years old Young Volunteer of the Year.
Chloe Whatley and Jordan Terrel were rewarded for their tireless hard work volunteering at the Forest Sea Cadets in Lydney.
Lisa Tootell was Outstanding New Volunteer of the Year for her impact for the Girl Guides where she helped keep two units going.
Lydney-based coffee shops Hips Social were recognised for supporting the local community and investing in improving the local area.
The community group award went to Forest of Dean Hosts of Ukranians and the Ukraine Community Hub
The winners were presented with an award, a framed certificate and £100 Amazon voucher, provided by sponsors main KW Bell Group.
Short-listed nominees were presented with certificate.
In the People’s Champion category they were: Hannah McGowan (FOD Hosts of Ukrainians Support Group), Martin Elsmore (The Golden Triangle Club), Steve Gregory (FVAF / Walking with Wheels) and Mark Jones (a community first responder with the South West Ambulance Service)
Community group: Together We Can, Newnham Archery Club, Dean Radio, Friends of Longhope Church and The Rewild Project.
Newcomer: Sarah Maxfield of Berry Hill Memorial Institute.
Volunteer under 16: Toby Niblett of Lydney Community Hub.
Community Impact: Recycle Shop CIC Newent and Wilde Earth Journeys.
Deb Cook, Volunteering Manager at FVAF said “So much of what happens within our community is because of people who give their time and energy for free.
We think that recognising the amazing efforts of volunteers and organisations is incredibly important which is why we have been so pleased by the reaction of the local people who have supported these awards by nominating and voting.”
There were around 900 votes for the People’s Champion award.
Deb added, “It has been an incredible evening and we are so lucky and proud of the strength of the amazing voluntary sector we have in the Forest.”
