WORK could start on the much-delayed “super surgery” for Lydney should start by the end of the year.
Chief executive of the Gloucestershire Integrated Health Board, Mary Hutton, said its development partner, Assura, is “working through the process”.
The town’s county councillor, Alan Preest, expressed frustration at the delay to the £7.5 million project which will see Lydney Health Centre and Severnbanks share facilities in the new building on the site of the former Co-op building in Newerne Street.
Cllr Preest told Gloucestershire County Council’s health committee that councillors were informed in February last year that building work would start in early 2025 with the site opening in 2026.
But he said in November he was told it was anticipated building would not start until between October and December 2025.
“Between October and December is not the early part of 2025. I really want to know why the delay?
“So what sort of definitive explanation can be given?”
Mrs Hutton said Assura was currently finalising investment arrangements in February 2025.
“Planning approval is next, then purchase of the building and building work will start between October and December 2025.”
The plans were unveiled to the public in December 2023 and NHS Gloucestershire approved funding the following summer.
NHS Gloucestershire has said the new health centre is a priority given the planned expansion of Lydney over the next decade.
The new health centre would provide a range of GP and other services for around 15,000 patients and with expansion for a further 4,000 if needed.
Plans are for the building to be extensively redeveloped while making use of the existing Co-op structure.
The practices would remain separate entities, occupying separate parts of the building with their own self-contained clinical and administration spaces, but sharing some common areas.