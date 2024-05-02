AN INCIDENT in which led to the death of a 50-year-old man at the Coleford factory which produces Ribena and Lucozade is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.
Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I confirmed that a serious incident had occurred in the warehouse at its Coleford factory on Monday, April 22.
Gloucestershire Police were called at 3.50pm that day with a report that a man had been injured in a workplace incident at Rock Lane, Coleford.
The man died on Thursday, April 25 at Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he had been taken with serious injuries.
Carol Robert, Chief Operating Officer for Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I said “A serious incident occurred in our warehouse at our Coleford manufacturing site on the 22nd of April. We are deeply saddened to confirm that this has resulted in the loss of a colleague.
“We are in close communication with the family of the employee and the whole business extends our sincere condolences at this extremely difficult time.
“Our thoughts remain with the family of our colleague, and we would also ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”
“The incident has been handed over to the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.”