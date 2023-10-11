WORKS to upgrade gas pipes in the centre of Coleford have been completed on time.
Wales & West Utilities started the scheme in July and says it was essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses.
The company liaised with Gloucestershire County Council to plan the work.
Wales & West Utilities Mick Gallavin, who managed the gas pipe upgrade work said: “We’re delighted that we have completed this work on time and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Coleford.
“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”