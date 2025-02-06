PLANS for some 40 caravan lodges in the Wye Valley have been dismissed on appeal.
The scheme for 41 lodges at the Forest and Wye Valley Caravan and Campsite, St Briavels would have seen the current number of caravan and glamping pitches reduced from 60.
In April last year, members of the Forest Council’s development control committee went against an officer’s recommendation and refused permission.
A planning inspector has now decided that the harm to the character of the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural would outweigh the economic benefits.
Planning permission has been given for a separate scheme for glamping pods, yurts and tipis on the southern tip of the site. at Bearse Common.
Mr Smith argued that the development The proposed lodge development would be “a high quality and attractive development of holiday accommodation which will assimilate well with its woodland and National Landscape setting.”
It would also make a “tangible” contribution to the local economy.
Planning inspector O Marigold said that while the lodges would meet the legal definition of a caravan “the design, size and solid materials of the lodges would be clearly distinguishable from touring caravans or tents.”
The inspector added that while the use of the current site fluctuates, the higher quality of the proposed lodges meant they would be more likely to be occupied for longer periods throughout each year, even if the number of people at any one time would be lower.
The plan also included more lighting and together with the more built-up presence of the lodges would lead to an “urbanising effect…conflicting with the rural character of the landscape.”
A landscape appraisal commissioned by the appellant found that there would minor impacts from one viewpoint after 10 years.
An application for costs against the council was rejected.