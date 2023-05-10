YOUNGSTERS who’d like to try their hand at coarse fishing are being given the chance free of charge in Redbrook this month.
Redbrook Angling Club is holding a free taster event for juniors on Saturday, May 20.
Following the popularity and success of the club’s pre-covid taster events, and in the lead up to the long school holidays, they are offering the sessions to youngsters who may wish to take up coarse fishing.
The event, which will take place at a local lake just outside Monmouth, is totally free of charge, as it has been previously sponsored by Redbrook Village trust thanks to funds raised at local music festival Live on the Wye.
All the equipment, bait and professional tuition will be provided for free on the day, so participants only need to bring themselves along.
The event will be run with qualified and insured coaches from the Young Anglers Project - more information about which can be found at www.younganglersproject.org.uk - so a Rod Licence or fishing permit is not required.
The sessions are structured, so that supervised tuition will be given in one and one-and-a-half hour slots for a maximum of six participants at a time, starting at 9am.
A limited number of spaces are available on a first-come-first-served basis.
The club says the session is ideal for juniors aged six or over who may be interested in trying fishing, going back to it or learning some new skills.
Those interested should contact Ian Childs on 01600 712 558 as soon as possible, and leave a message with your name and number if there’s no answer.