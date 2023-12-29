WEATHER warnings for wind and rain are in place for the Forest and Wye Valley heading into the New Year's weekend.
Updated weather warnings from the Met Office say that for Saturday, December 30, there will be yellow warnings for both wind and rain in place for parts of the region.
The yellow warning of wind continues into Sunday (December 31), which is New Year's Eve.
The warning for wind is in place for all of the Forest and Wye Valley over the two days, while the rain warning for Saturday covers most of south Wales including Caldicot and other parts of Monmouthshire.
Yellow weather warnings are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places, the Met Office says.