A LOCAL woman has been awarded Volunteer of the Year by CPRE Countryside Charity) in recognition of her exceptional service to Dark Skies in Herefordshire.
Yolande Watson, a resident of Howle Hill, is passionate about Dark Skies and the issue of light pollution and works with parish councils and other bodies to create local dark skies groups and influence policy.
"I'm thrilled! says Yolande. I care deeply about CPRE's Dark Skies campaign and highlighting the detrimental impact that artificial light at night has on biodiversity and rural landscapes.
“Working with local communities and parish councils across Herefordshire to create and enable dark skies groups is a joy and a privilege.”
Yolande and her enthusiastic team of volunteers work in close partnership with Visit Herefordshire, the Herefordshire Wildlife Trust, Wye Valley National Landscapes and the Wye Adapt to Climate Change Project, to protect and promote Herefordshire’s dark skies; while raising awareness about responsible outdoor lighting at night.
The Dark Sky International Awards committee said it was due to Yolande’s hard work and dedication that the CPRE Herefordshire Dark Skies Project won the Dark Skies International Bob Gent Community Leadership award - the first Dark Sky International award received within the UK and in Europe.
The committee added that it recognises Yolande’s remarkable efforts in addressing light pollution through citizen science, volunteer engagement and influencing local policy. Your collaboration with parish councils and local businesses to promote Herefordshire’s dark skies is truly exemplary.
The charity, which was formerly known as Campaign to Protect Rural England, is passionate about making the countryside a better place for everyone to live, work and enjoy.
The Dark Skies International Bob Gent Community Leadership award is named after an influential dark sky advocate, who died in 2019 having been a longtime volunteer and founded DarkSky Ohio and led state-wide efforts to protect the natural nighttime environment.
