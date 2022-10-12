Young dancers from the Wye Valley star in debut fantasy film
A SCHOOL of rising dance stars have been out and about on location in the Forest and Wye Valley to shoot their “magical” debut fantasy film.
Students of local school Dance Your Way, which has studios in Cinderford, Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth, are celebrating the production of their biggest project yet - a seven-minute fantasy feature called ‘You’re a Wizard’, inspired by Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.
The film follows a young boy into a “unique dream world” he creates to escape his everyday reality, which takes him on a journey where he becomes the hero.
Some 80 students - aged between three and 17 from across the Forest, south Herefordshire and Monmouthshire - came together to create the piece under the direction of school principal Miranda de Barra and videographer Jack Blanch, who also produced the school’s two previous music videos.
The children were lucky enough to film at several well-known locations in the area, including Coleford’s Perrygrove Railway, historic church ruins in Llanwarne near Ross and at Gloucester Cathedral, where scenes from the original Harry Potter films were shot.
And to celebrate their efforts of all involved, the school held a special premiere screening - complete with a Hollywood-style red carpet arrival and paparazzi - at Labels in Ross on Saturday (October 15).
Miranda said the film is “the most ambitious creative project” the school has ever undertaken.
She now hopes to source funding to expand the students’ creative learning through the medium of film, and says future projects will look to showcase “the beauty and heritage of the local area” whilst giving young people access to professional training and filmmaking experience.
The film is now available to watch in full on Youtube.
For more information about the school, which offers street, jazz and ballroom tuition, search Dance Your Way on Facebook.
