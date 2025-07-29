YOUNG historians showed their skills and knowledge in a school’s competition and a quiz organised by the Forest of Dean Local History Society.

Video category winner Evie Paterson with Sue Newton. ( Forest of Dean Local History Society )

Jasper Morgan of Parkend School won the 3D model category. ( Forest of Dean Local History Society )

Mrs Nicki Allen (left) is presented with the school winners' certificate on behalf of Pillowell Primary by Sue Newton ( Forest of Dean Local History Society )

Cole Gumbs, of Mitcheldean School, who the written category and is pictured with Ruth Richardson and Sue Newton. ( Forest of Dean )

Sophie Halford of Parkend School won the digital category. She is pictured with Ruth Richardson and Sue Newton. ( Forest Review )

This model of pithead gear won the 3D category for Jasper Morgan of Parkend School ( Forest of Dean Local History Society )

Pillowell Primary pupil Evie with the winnning school certificate. ( Forest Review )

The junior school-age children could submit their entries as a piece of writing · 3D model, a digital submission such as a Powerpoint presentation or video.

The winner in the video category was Evie Paterson from Pillowell School with her film about the historic Forest.

Evie’s range of historic site and her enthusiasm also won the overall prize for her school.

Pupils will be asked how to spend the £100 prize money.

Jasper Morgan of Parkend School won the 3D category with his model of the pithead structure on the Lydney Harbour roundabout on the A48.

The judges said realistic portrayal above ground was made more impressive by the scene below ground.

Cole Gumbs from Mitcheldean School won the written section with his “very interesting and well presented” account of the rewilding of the Forest.

The winner of the digital category was Sophie Halford from Parkend School for her presentation about the Princess Royal Collery expedition.

Highly commended certificates were awarded to James from Ellwood School for his digital depiction of ‘Great Grandad’s Great Escape’.

It used Lego characters to tell of his grandfather’s heroic role in the rescue of miners in the Waterloo Colliery flooding in 1949.

Tilly from Parkend School was highly commended for her detailed video about freemining as was Oscar from Mitcheldean School for his digital history of Forest of Dean coal mining.

Models that were highly commended were a 3D construction of Coleford Clocktower by Poppy of Coalway School and one of Clearwell Caves with a miner’s hat that lit up by Piper of St White’s School in Cinderford.

Thanks to a legacy from Dr John Jurica from the Bristol and Gloucestershire Archaeological Society, the winners in each category won £25 and the overall winner of the whole competition won £100 for their school.

St White’s School won the history quiz which saw teams of four pit their knowledge against each other.

As well as answering questions, they also had to identify artefacts loaned by Clearwell Caves, Dean Heritage Centre, Worcester Walk Community Project.