ENTRIES have opened for the second Rotary Forest of Dean short story competition.
The competition, run in conjunction with Dean Scribblers and Dean Writers Circle is open to young people aged between seven and 18 living or attending school in the Forest.
Winners will receive up to to £100 in cash and book tokens and their work be published in an anthology. A spokesman for the Rotary Club Forest of Dean said: “We are looking for stories which surprise us with their rich narrative, are innovative and with unusual interpretations.
The theme for this year's story is, Lost In Time Your story might belong in the past, the present, or the future. It could be based on a real event or entirely made up!
“The Rotary Club of the Royal Forest of Dean feels strongly that the skill to express yourself in words is a valuable life skill and is delighted to be able to encourage young people in the Forest through this competition.”
Seren Rose Richfield, who won the seven-10 years category in 2023, said: “It was encouraging, and meant a lot to me, because my dream is to become an author, so this is one step on the way to realising my dream.”
The closing date for entries is Sunday, August 4. For more information on how to enter and other details, including links to a downloadable short-story guide go to www.rotary-rfod.org.uk/comp