FORMER Glamorgan stars Mark Wallace and Dean Cosker have been putting school cricketers through their paces.
Three young wicketkeepers from Monmouth School for Boys enjoyed a masterclass with Glamorgan’s Director of Cricket Wallace, who took more than 900 catches in a 17-year playing career with the county, and 131 stumpings.
Pupils Oli Jones, Albie Balfour and Felix Squirrell honed their glovework with the Abergavenny-raised star, alongside support from Callum Bassett-Jones, the school’s Master in Charge of Cricket.
Cosker, the current Glamorgan County Cricket Club Academy Pathway Spin Coach, also ran a specialist spin-bowling session with pupils.
The left-arm spinner snapped up more than 500 first-class wickets for Glamorgan during his career.
Alongside the masterclass sessions during the Michaelmas term, the male and female cricketers at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools have been working hard in skills sessions, preparing for the season ahead.
The pupils and coaches are now looking forward to the start of the age-group sessions in 2023.
The schools formed an exciting partnership with Glamorgan several years ago and also regularly host Glamorgan 2nd XI fixtures at Monmouth School for Boys during the summer.