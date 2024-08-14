YOUNGSTERS followed the Yellow Brick Road in a recent school production of The Wizard of Oz.
Pupils from Monmouth Prep School put on the production at the Monmouth School for Girls auditorium, with more than 160 students from Years 3-6 dancing, singing, and acting to packed audiences before the summer break.
A spokesperson said: “Performing Arts is one of the central pillars at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School.
“Through our comprehensive performing arts programme, we integrate dance, music, and drama for all pupils, culminating in a high-quality musical production each summer.
“This year was no exception. The production’s quality was exceptional, thanks to the dedicated efforts of our talented teachers: Zoe Pritchard and Zoe Heelas from our Dance Department, David Murray from Drama, and Helen Rees and Joe Walton from the Music Department.
“The biggest credits must go to our talented Year 6 pupils, who delivered fantastic character performances in the lead roles.
“Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, the Lion, the Tin Man, the Wizard, the Wicked Witch, and the Good Witch all deserve special mention.
“And the show served as a fitting send-off to our talented actors in Year 6, who will be moving up to the senior school in September.
Mr Murray added: “Every creative process is an unknown adventure all in the spirit of a common endeavour.
“Such a special community of diverse people with a huge variety of skills and experience always produces an energy, a purpose, and a result which leaves a lasting impression on all those involved, including, I hope, the audience!”
Monmouth Prep headmaster Neil Shaw added: “This summer, we will be moving to our wonderful new campus on the East side of Hereford Road as our senior schools go co-educational in September.
“We were very proud to stage this fantastic performance in what will become our own theatre and Performing Arts Centre. We cannot wait for next year’s show!”