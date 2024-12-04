Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
A friend or coworker who has disappointed you is eager to make amends. You’re not the type to dwell on other people’s mistakes. If you find yourself in a job that feels like it’s at a standstill, those in authority can offer some helpful advice to get things moving again.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re torn between treating yourself or saving your cash. Friends with Christmas on their minds are heading to the shops or making last minute online orders. You will get caught up in the excitement and find that Christmas shopping does seem like the more appealing choice.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Keep criticism to the minimum, especially in the workplace. Swings of mood as the week begins make you one minute keen to get on with what needs to be done, only to realise you aren’t really bothered one way or another, once you do get started.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Responsibilities that come your way now are different and a little daunting. Don’t let fear hold you back. Give it a try and they might not be as difficult as you are expecting. When starting an important project, focus on being thorough and discourage anyone from taking shortcuts.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You will soon find yourself in a cheerful, festive spirit. You will be quick to grab any chance you get to celebrate with friends, neighbours and family. At the office Christmas party, chatting with unfamiliar faces will come naturally to you.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Like a butterfly breaking out of its cocoon, you will soon shake off the quiet mood that has been with you recently. You will feel a surge of energy and a need for action. Even if you’re unsure of how to channel this energy, fill your days with a variety of activities.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Be truthful with those around you especially when it comes to a work-related issue. You may have been able to bluff your way through some situations in the past by pretending everything was fine. This approach isn’t likely to work at this point.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your family and friends are eager to show their feelings. Be careful not to let this become one-sided. You were born under a Water sign which means you feel things very deeply. This is your chance to show some of those profound emotions you hold within.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Lately the past has had a way of creeping back into your life with former friends and old loves making their way back into your circle. Someone keeps bringing up an unresolved argument. You aren’t interested in letting the past hang over you.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
The week might start on a confusing note. Everything will eventually fall into a more stable and steady rhythm. You can rely on your instincts when having to deal with a difficult task or situation. Your intuition, at this point, is your greatest asset.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A good way to spend your time will be to potter about enjoying bits and pieces of different activities without lingering in one spot or with the same group of friends. Variety will add excitement to your days and help ease any restlessness you might be feeling.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Friends will always value honesty. Your openness and unbiased perspective will make a big difference to the future decisions of those you care about. So keep sharing your thoughts when asked for your opinion.