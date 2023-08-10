Letter to the Editor: As a result of reading Drs Roger Deeks and Jason Griffiths’ ‘Reading the Forest’ I have become very interested in Catherine Drew, ‘The Forest Poetess’, and her works, particularly her epic poem ‘The Forest of Dean in Times Past Contrasted with the Present’.
I have visited her grave at St John’s Churchyard and found the gravestone in very poor condition.
A large section of the face of the stone is in danger of becoming detached.
I believe this can be prevented by the application of catalytic resin.
To this end I have contacted the vicar Mike Barnsley but he has informed me the gravestone belongs to the descendants of Catherine Drew and her permission must be obtained.
I have been in contact with Jason Griffiths who has emailed Marie Sims, a descendant, but so far no result.
If anyone is, or knows, a descendant of Catherine Drew would they please contact me on 01594 829542.
Stan Bosher, Cinderford
Editor’s note: ‘Forest Poetess’ Catherine Drew was one of the small group of Forest writers of the first part of the nineteenth century who began in print to outline the distinctive characteristics of the region. For more information about her, go to www.readingtheforest.co.uk/catherinedrew.html.