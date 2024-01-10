Letter to the Editor: There is not much one can say about the report regarding Newland Parish Council’s interest in hydro-power generation.
I have seen small-scale hydro schemes in mountain streams and theoretically it is possible to generate some electricity using low cost machinery.
The real question is whether Newland Parish Council has the technical and financial expertise to consider the changing water flows over the seasons and able to judge whether it is worth spending tax-payers’ money on half-baked schemes that may not provide any financial return.
Local councillors should stick to what they were elected for – to provide effective local services at the lowest cost and not venture into speculative businesses that they have no experience of.
Venk Shenoi, Blaisdon