So the immediate consequences of global warming manifest as crop failure & directly on human health. Hyperthermia (as distinct from hypothermia), is when the human body absorbs more heat than it can release. The body’s ability to regulate its temperature becomes overwhelmed in the region of 40 degrees C & ends unless treatment is given, in organ failure. These events are merely the climate related ones that have been widely publicised here. See also the floods in Pakistan affecting 33m, when torrential rain caused the worst flood in living memory.