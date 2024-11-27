It’s coming up to that time of year again. Foresters will be gathering around the table with their family and friends to share in a good time, including some amazing food and drink.
Of course, many of us may be tempted to feed our furry friends leftovers from our festive feasts, but pet experts at Fur King said there are some things which you should keep for yourselves only.
Founder, Tom King, said: “While Christmas is an exciting time of year, it can be dangerous for dogs. To keep your dog safe over the festive period, it’s generally advised not to share your Christmas dinner with your pet or give them any leftovers.
“Even if the food is safe for dogs to consume, unfamiliar foods can often trigger an upset stomach in pets. To keep your dog safe over Christmas, it’s important to never leave them unattended for long periods of time, particularly when in the kitchen or around the Christmas tree. Many festive foods and decorations can be hazardous for pets.”
Mr King told The Forester that dangerous Christmas foods for dogs include; Christmas pudding, mince pies, chocolate, sage and onion stuffing, blue cheese, macadamia nuts and turkey with bones.
You may be surprised at some of these, but these foods could contain ingredients which can lead to dogs vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, dehydration, and in some cases seizures.
Christmas puddings for example may be a Forest favourite as a seasonal dessert, but hey typically contain raisins which are toxic to dogs. In extreme cases, raisins and other dried vine fruits, such as currants and sultanas, can trigger organ failure in dogs, meaning that consuming even a small amount of raisins can be fatal if not treated immediately.
Additionally, some stuffings can include onions, garlic and chives - which have been known to damage dogs’ red blood cells.
If you suspect your dog has eaten any of these foods and is exhibiting these symptoms, it’s essential to consult your vet as soon as possible.
Vets in the Forest of Dean include Severnside Veterinary Centre, Drybridge Veterinary Clinic, and Sundean Vets. If your local vet is closed over the Christmas period, you may need to consult with an out-of-hours practice - so it’s advised to ask your vet for contact advice before the Christmas closures.
However, it’s not all bad news for hungry canines at Christmas. Mr King also said there’s several festive foods which are perfectly fine for them to enjoy. These include green beans, mashed potatoes, small carrots, parsnips, new potatoes, sweet potatoes, and swede.
Mr King said: “It’s understandable why some owners want their dogs to join in the festivities by participating in Christmas dinner. Fortunately, it’s safe for dogs to consume small amounts of the following Christmas foods, provided they are introduced gradually and that your dog does not have any allergies.”
So, to keep your pet-pals safe, be sure to heed Mr King’s advice, and prepare yourself with vet contact details just in case the worst should happen.