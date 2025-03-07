As I write this ,the season of Lent has just begun.We have just celebrated Ash Wednesday when those who attend a service on that day are signed on their foreheads with a cross in ash ; the words used at the time are these:- Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return, turn away from sin and be faithful to Christ.
Lent is a 40 -day period leading up to Holy Week, Good Friday –when we remember Jesus dying on the Cross, and Easter Day when we celebrate his Resurrection from the dead.
The word Lent comes from an Old English word ‘lencten’ referring to the increasing amount of daylight we experience in the Spring.
During this season many people decide to go without something they enjoy like alcohol ,chocolate or sweets which speaks of a time of fasting.
In the Gospels we read that Jesus spent 40 days fasting in the desert, being tempted by Satan, before beginning his public ministry.
The three pillars of Lent are: prayer, fasting and almsgiving; some churches have special collections for a particular charity or project.
However you decide to keep Lent ,the following is a good guide: “Fast from jealousy and Feast on love, Fast from pride and Feast on humility,Fast from fear and Feast on faith.”
Rev Clive Edmonds.