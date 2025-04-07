Daffodils shine in the sun, lambs frolic on the roads and blossom adorns the trees...
All of this and more are signs that we are moving into a new season.
Gone are the cold, dark evenings, the days grow longer and the weather is warmer.
The branches that were winter bare are now budding with the promise of spring.
New life is bursting all around us, bringing a sense of joy and hope.
In the Christian calendar we are approaching the festival of Easter, where shops are stocked with chocolate treats!
But Easter is so much more than seasonal confectionary!
As followers of Jesus, we celebrate His death and resurrection, where by God’s power, He beat death and evil and rose to new life.
For all who choose to become a disciple of Jesus, there is the promise of new life, a new beginning, a new season, living life with fullness of hope and joy that only God can bring.
This Easter, why not consider you own life and having a new start with Jesus?
Contact your local church and they’d be delighted to talk with you more about this.
Jane Penny, Community Family Minister, Churches Together in Lydney.