All of these businesses are within a quarter of a mile of Tesco and most are less than 100 yards away yet only one (Lydney Laundrette) appears on the neighbour notification list. The others may not yet have discovered that their business may be seriously undermined at a time when small businesses are struggling anyway. This is yet another example of a large corporation steamrollering individuals. Timpson’s annual revenue is £330 million – do they really need another outlet in Lydney? If you must go to Timpson there are shops in Chepstow, Monmouth and two each in Gloucester and Stroud.