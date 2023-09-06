Letter to the Editor: I am dismayed to find that a planning application has been granted for a Timpson repair pod to be sited in Tesco’s car park.
I realise that it is too late to make a formal objection as the application was lodged in April and granted in July. This alone smacks of fast tracking in comparison with the domestic applications I have been involved with over the years. It was also not well advertised apart from to the local neighbour list and has suddenly appeared in local media after planning has been granted. Any objections have been redacted from the FOD planning portal (or maybe there were none which I find hard to believe).
It would have been pointless to object on the grounds of damage to the character of the surrounding conservation area as this went west in 2001 with the demolition of The Feathers and the erection of Tesco.
My objection would have been on the grounds of damage to local businesses. Looking at Timpson’s core services, I find that almost all are available in Lydney through established local businesses, most with 30+ years of service to the local community. My list is almost certainly incomplete but those I have identified as likely to be affected are as follows:
Lydney Shoe Repairs, Regents Street (shoe repairs, key cutting and engraving)
Cavendish Dry Cleaners, 4 Hill Street (dry cleaning, laundry, ironing, alterations, carpet cleaner hire)
Lydney Laundrette, 51-55 High Street (dry cleaning, laundry, ironing, alterations)
McCullagh Jewellers, Cavendish Building, Hill Street (watch repairs, replacement batteries, engraving)
Imagitec, 15B High Street (phone and tablet repairs)
All of these businesses are within a quarter of a mile of Tesco and most are less than 100 yards away yet only one (Lydney Laundrette) appears on the neighbour notification list. The others may not yet have discovered that their business may be seriously undermined at a time when small businesses are struggling anyway. This is yet another example of a large corporation steamrollering individuals. Timpson’s annual revenue is £330 million – do they really need another outlet in Lydney? If you must go to Timpson there are shops in Chepstow, Monmouth and two each in Gloucester and Stroud.
I doubt that there is anything that can be done at this late stage. I can only hope the people of Lydney will vote with their feet and continue to support local business as FOD District Council has failed to do.
Hugh Savell