Whether you are staying in the Forest this summer or heading abroad, it’s important to keep your hair protected.
Warm temperatures and humid conditions can make your hair more susceptible to damage, so, as well as protecting your skin from the sun, it’s also crucial to be mindful of your hair care over the coming months.
Rising temperatures can cause hair to become frizzy, damaged, and discoloured. To prevent any lasting damage this summer, experts at Fresha, have created a guide on how to protect your hair during the warm months ahead.
A spokesperson said: “Looking after your hair in the warmer months ahead is hugely important if you want to reduce the appearance of frizz and brittle-looking hair. It’s time to start making conscious decisions about protecting your hair against harsh UV rays.
“Prioritising your hair care routine this summer is essential, as it’s not just your skin that can be affected by sun damage in the warmer months ahead.
“It’s also important not to underestimate the importance of staying hydrated during the warmer weather, as not drinking enough water can create weak and brittle hair.
“Actively drinking more water and investing in products to rehydrate your hair are great ways to start on your hair care journey this summer.”
Conditioner
Hydration is essential over the next few months to prevent your hair from becoming dry and damaged.
As the temperatures rise, the warm weather can strip away the hair’s natural moisture, so it’s crucial to ensure you’re not skipping out the conditioner in your hair care routine.
Deep conditioning treatments can prevent the hair from looking dried out and will defend against any breakage, keeping your hair sufficiently hydrated this summer.
Hydrating Hair Mask
Hair masks can also boost your hair’s hydration, making them an essential part of your routine.
It’s advised that a hydrating hair mask should be used around once a week during the warmer weather to prevent dry and brittle hair.
The products contain restorative ingredients and should be applied directly after shampooing for maximum benefits.
When using your hair mask, generously apply the product from the roots to the tips and focus on gently massaging it into your scalp.
Once applied, leave the hair mask on for about 3-5 minutes before rinsing as usual. For very dehydrated hair, you can leave the product on longer, around 10-15 minutes.
However, it’s important not to leave the product on overnight with wet hair as this can result in oily-looking hair. Hair masks work to strengthen and hydrate hair, reducing the appearance of frizz.
Avoid the daily wash
While it’s incredibly tempting to wash your hair after a long day in the sun, experts recommend that you resist this urge over the next few months. Washing your hair daily over the summer can strip it of natural oils, making it extra dry.
Your hair will become more susceptible to damage and breakage, such as split ends. As the sun is already drying out your hair enough this summer, experts advise you to wash your hair every other day during the warmer months ahead.
Use sun-protective products
It’s not just your skin that needs protecting this summer; intense UV rays can also significantly damage your hair and scalp.
A badly sunburnt scalp can result in typical symptoms of sun poisoning, such as headaches and nausea. To prevent this, it is essential to use scalp suncream when working on your tan over the next few months.
Wearing a hat in the warm weather will also effectively protect your hair and scalp from any nasty sun damage.
After-sun shampoo products are also essential to pack with you on holiday this summer. The products contain UV filters, which aid rehydration after sun exposure, making them a necessary part of your summer hair-care routine.
Various UV sprays are also hugely beneficial to try out this summer. The leave-in product protects hair from harmful sun exposure, maintaining healthy-looking hair in warmer weather.
Other top tips
While there’s nothing better than a refreshing dip in the pool to cool down, chlorine and salt water can cause significant hair damage - so it’s wise to protect yourself.
Saltwater can cause your hair to become incredibly dry, while the chlorine chemicals place your hair at risk of becoming discoloured.
Experts also recommend using a silk pillowcase at night. Silk absorbs less moisture than other materials, preventing your hair from becoming dehydrated.
Sleeping on a silk pillowcase at night can effectively reduce frizz, resulting in smoother and softer-looking hair. The product is also hugely beneficial for your skin, making it a worthwhile investment for the summer!
While these are some handy tips to know, it’s also important that you follow your doctor’s advice for certain hair and skin products. If you’re unsure, seek medical advice first.