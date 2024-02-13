There are ‘Eys’ and ‘Leys’: the eys are islands. Lydney must have been almost an island when the River Severn flowed freely around the Town Hall area in Saxon times, and a long forgotten local man named something like ‘Lida’ had some connection with the area, hence ‘Lida(n)ey’. Blakeney was the black island. The leys are meadows or reclaimed forest lands, as in Soudley and Flaxley.