My wife and I were, as usual, totally absorbed in watching on television this week’s snooker world championship taking place in Sheffield. I’m always amazed at the dexterity and imagination of professional snooker players who can work out angles like architects and then persuade the white ball, through technical cue action to spin off to the desired area of the table. I am the snooker player in the family, but Ann is a knowledgeable and enthusiastic follower of the game. I learned the game in a working men’s club in north east England and at my office on the banks of the Thames in London, where the dining room contained a snooker table and where I was an enthusiastic but mediocre lunchtime player.