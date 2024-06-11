The River Wye has become the border between England and Wales in the south, between Gloucestershire and Gwent up to Redbrook, where the boundary moves across to the eastern side to include the Kymin hill before moving back to the River Wye at Ganerew. North of Monmouth, the boundary weaves around and over rivers and mountains. The English borderlands have their Welsh influence. In Herefordshire there are Welsh place names in remote areas, including Welsh Newton, Welsh Bicknor, Llangarron, Llangrove and Maes Coed attesting to the Welsh influence and occupation of these frontier areas. And further north, in Shropshire there are the Welsh place names Trefonen and Maesbury. But even Gloucestershire has its Welsh place names, including Lancaut and Welshbury Hill, and in Gloucester there is Llantony Secunda, the safe retreat for monks who were driven out of the original Llantony priory after a disagreement with the local people. If you walk the great Offa’s Dyke footpath from Beachley to Prestatyn in north Wales you will find beneath you as you walk along Hatterall Hill, the original Llantony priory.