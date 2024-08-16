The Forest has many remote areas that will not be visited by passing travellers, usually only accessed by people who already live there. You are unlikely to go through the villages and hamlets of Northwood Green, Woolaston Common, the Pludds, Harrow Hill, Wigpool or Oxenhall, if your destination is not one of those places. But the place most unvisited by passing traffic must be St Briavels Common, with its labyrinth of lanes, tracks and dead ends that will confuse all but local residents. If you’re going to Brockweir from St Briavels, then you might try to cross the Common although it might be safer to take the B4228 to Hewelsfield and then take the road to Brockweir, but unless your aim is a residence on the Common, it might be frustrating journey. The tracks are narrow and peaceful, you know that the river is somewhere below you behind the trees, but you can easily be confused.