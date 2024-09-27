After some scepticism, we made our first visit to the Cheltenham ‘Arle Court Park and Ride’ facility, on the outskirts of the town on the Forest side. This new bus station is a true high-capacity modern Transport hub. You don’t have to be a motorist to use its facilities. After only a couple of months in operation, cyclists, motorists and walkers can commute from there to their places of work or other destinations using local bus services to Gloucester or Cheltenham, including their hospitals. If you do use the local Park & Ride buses, you park at ‘Park and Ride’ for free. There will soon be national coach services to major cities in England, as well as to Glasgow and Cardiff. It’s electrical vehicle friendly, you will be able to hire an electric (EV) scooter, and there’s lots of space at the site. The staff at the help desk and around the venue are friendly, helpful and proud of their new place of work. There will be a café there, and its position close to the M5 will be a great asset for the site and the county. You can show your bus passes to use the park and ride buses, as we did on the way to and from Cheltenham General Hospital. There’s a parcel collection service. I tried to think of any disadvantages, and all that I could come up with is that to link to the train network at Cheltenham Spa station, there is a 10 minute walk from the designated ‘Park and Ride’ bus stop at Granley Road, Benhall.