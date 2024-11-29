And there were other essential transport workers like police officers on ‘point duty’. These point duty officers had a series of signs that drivers had to learn, and in Gloucester these officers would direct traffic at the confluence of North, South, East and Westgate Streets, now a traffic free zone at this strategic point which had been the heart of the city’s traffic since Roman days. The northern bypass has diverted traffic away from the centre of the city, and in the Forest bypasses have eased traffic congestion at Lydney and Newent. Even at St Briavels, the Barrelwell Lane development has eased some pressure on the ancient castled centre of the village. Before the two Severn bridges were constructed, if you were driving to Bristol, to avoid the extra mileage and congestion involved in going through Gloucester, you would have to take the ferry at Beachley to Aust.